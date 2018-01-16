Paddy Power's Mark Singleton moves to Photobox

Singleton spent six years with Paddy Power Betfair and was recently brand and marketing director. Prior to that role he was head of multichannel and head of sportsbook marketing.

As chief marketing officer at Photobox, Singleton will be taking ownership of the full marketing mix with the goal of driving customer acquisition and retention.

Photobox has also appointed Dan Mucha as its new commercial director. Mucha joins from Amazon where he most recently lead its Amazon’s Books business and Student Prime programme in the UK.

As commercial director, Mucha will be responsible for P&L for the business across multiple geographies and all product lines. He will be developing ways to innovate existing Photobox categories as well as work on developing new ones.

Joining at the same time is Stacy Jones who is taking on the role of financial planning and analysis director. Jones joins from Apple where she was demand forecast and analysis manager.

"We’ve instilled a fantastic growth culture, where talent can have a tangible impact, at scale and pace," Christian Woolfenden, managing director of Photobox, said. "Stacy, Dan and Mark will help us realise the huge potential our business has in an increasingly competitive market."

Paddy Power has hired Michelle Spillane from Irish TV network RTE where she was director of RTE Global and marketing to fill Singleton's shoes.

The betting company has also promoted Paul Mallon to head of major brand activations from his prior role as head of brand engagement.

