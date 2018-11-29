Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pampers recruits Paloma Faith for return of 'Thank you midwife' campaign

Singer records Silent Night for second year of nappy brand's campaign.

Pampers is once again paying tribute to the work of midwives over the Christmas period in a festive spot featuring the vocals of Paloma Faith.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the latest "Thank you midwife" campaign features a recording of Silent Night by Faith and the #ThankYouMidwife choir, a collective of UK parents and influencers, over footage of midwives giving scans and guiding women through labour.

The Procter & Gamble brand has produced a full music video of Faith’s version of the carol. The recording is available to download – for each download, Pampers will donate £1 to the Royal College of Midwives Benevolent Fund.

Pampers is also encouraging people to share messages of thanks using the hashtag #ThankYouMidwife and, for every 1,000 shares of these posts, the brand will contribute to a midwife staffroom makeover in UK hospitals. The first of these has already taken place at Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton, with at least 10 more planned in the next few months.

The campaign was delivered by a Publicis Groupe team also including MSL and Publicis Media. It was created by Megan Diamond and Jenny Bond, and directed by Simon Ratigan and Justin Stokes through HLA. The TV ad aired last night during the X Factor final.

Last year’s ad featured a version of The Twelve Days of Christmas with new childbirth-themed lyrics.

The campaign aims to highlight the fact that midwives are forced to work hours that most people would find antisocial, even over Christmas – with the most common hour for babies to arrive being 4am, according to a study by University College London and National Childbirth Trust.

Faye Cruickshank, senior assistant brand manager at Pampers UK, said: "At Pampers, we want to continue supporting the UK’s midwives for their important role in the happy, healthy development of every baby.

"With around 54,000 babies due to be born in December and 4am being the peak time for births, we know the Christmas period doesn’t slow down for UK midwives and we want to say an extra special thank you for this and for their amazing work all year round."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

MEDIA
Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond