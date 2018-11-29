Pampers recruits Paloma Faith for return of 'Thank you midwife' campaign

Pampers is once again paying tribute to the work of midwives over the Christmas period in a festive spot featuring the vocals of Paloma Faith.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the latest "Thank you midwife" campaign features a recording of Silent Night by Faith and the #ThankYouMidwife choir, a collective of UK parents and influencers, over footage of midwives giving scans and guiding women through labour.

The Procter & Gamble brand has produced a full music video of Faith’s version of the carol. The recording is available to download – for each download, Pampers will donate £1 to the Royal College of Midwives Benevolent Fund.

Pampers is also encouraging people to share messages of thanks using the hashtag #ThankYouMidwife and, for every 1,000 shares of these posts, the brand will contribute to a midwife staffroom makeover in UK hospitals. The first of these has already taken place at Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton, with at least 10 more planned in the next few months.

The campaign was delivered by a Publicis Groupe team also including MSL and Publicis Media. It was created by Megan Diamond and Jenny Bond, and directed by Simon Ratigan and Justin Stokes through HLA. The TV ad aired last night during the X Factor final.

Last year’s ad featured a version of The Twelve Days of Christmas with new childbirth-themed lyrics.

The campaign aims to highlight the fact that midwives are forced to work hours that most people would find antisocial, even over Christmas – with the most common hour for babies to arrive being 4am, according to a study by University College London and National Childbirth Trust.

Faye Cruickshank, senior assistant brand manager at Pampers UK, said: "At Pampers, we want to continue supporting the UK’s midwives for their important role in the happy, healthy development of every baby.

"With around 54,000 babies due to be born in December and 4am being the peak time for births, we know the Christmas period doesn’t slow down for UK midwives and we want to say an extra special thank you for this and for their amazing work all year round."