Panasonic creates lighting installation to celebrate centenary

The exhibition, at Somerset House from 4 to 23 September, is made up of five lights and interacts with the visitor’s emotional behaviour, whereby the lighting will turn off if approached aggressively or senses forceful gestures.

In this way Panasonic hopes to "promote a transition towards a new relationship between people and objects" as individuals adapt their body language to be calmer and interact with objects with care.

This collaboration between Panasonic Design and London Design Biennale 2018 is in response to the theme "emotional states".

The installation marks the vision of the Panasonic’s next 100 years, and its focus on innovating technology to enrich people’s lives. The technology was developed by Panasonic Design through its co-creation project, Kyoto Kaden Lab.

As part of the festival Panasonic will be hosting an event with speakers from the global design industry on 19 September.