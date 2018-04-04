Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Panasonic marks 100 years with clean-air installation at Milan Design Week

Panasonic, the Japanese electronics company, is marking its centenary with a large installation in Milan that explores the future of air quality.

Panasonic marks 100 years with clean-air installation at Milan Design Week

"Air inventions" is a 20-metre diameter air dome in the shape of a water drop. Visitors will be able to step inside to experience "the most beautiful and clean space in Milan".

The brand will make use of its Nanoe X air purification ionisation technology, and "silky fine mist" technology which "micronises water with high pressured air" to create the installation.

Panasonic will use the activation to showcase its "ultra-super luminosity" projector and "high performance/high resolution fish-eye lens".

The installation will be located in the courtyard of the Pinacoteca de Brera during Milan Design Week from 17 to 22 April.

Panasonic will also be hosting a series of talks called "Transitions by Panasonic Design".

Shigeo Usui, director of Panasonic Design, said: "Over the past 100 years, Panasonic has improved peoples’ lives through technology and physical products, from light bulbs to washing machines.

Our new creative philosophy focused on the "culture of life" will allow us to go beyond the physical and enrich the whole culture of a person’s life, including health, wellbeing, feelings and experiences.

"‘Transitions’ represents this shift by exploring how we’re looking at ‘re-inventing’ the air we breathe and how we experience the world around us."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now