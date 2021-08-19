How our pandemic experience has reshaped our relationship with brands

The overflowing recycling bins outside my home are the clearest evidence of how our shopping behaviours have changed over the last 18 months. That I am now working from home, have ordered takeaway pints for the first time and do most of my grocery shop online, further reflects how far our relationship with brands and spending have shifted.

A lot has changed since the pandemic began and we’re emerging from it as a very different society than the one that went into it. It has (re-)shaped priorities, attitudes and behaviours, and that has impacted our perception of value, how we spend our money and much more. We can’t unlearn what we’ve learned from our profoundly different and unique experiences of it. And that must matter for brands.

To learn more, we conducted a nationwide survey this June looking into the ways our experience of the pandemic has changed us as consumers. From our research five distinct groups emerged - what we’ve dubbed the "Covid Cohorts": Remote Workers, Concerned Youth, Retirees, Essential Workers and those in Unstable Employment as a result of the pandemic.

While some findings you’d expect (such as people spending less on holidays), we found a number of ways in which the Covid Cohorts transcend conventional market segmentation. And with that, potentially ripping up the traditional marketing rule book for the foreseeable future.

The Covid Cohorts

Remote workers (who make up 25% of the population) have been working throughout the pandemic but swapped the office for a desk at home and have seen an increase in disposable income because they are less able to spend it.

By contrast, 10% of the population are in the Unstable Employment group, having lost their job as a result of the pandemic, been placed on furlough, or had their working hours reduced.

Retirees make up 13.9 million or 26% of the population and experienced the least financial impact throughout the pandemic but have been at the sharp end of health concerns and the most impacted by isolation.

Essential Workers, 19% of the pollution, have continued working, but have been under significantly more pressure in terms of time and emotional strain.



Meanwhile younger people who are either unemployed, underemployed, or currently students are in the Concerned Youth cohort, making up 16% of the population. They have seen their future prospects rapidly change and become significantly more unstable.

Every experience of the pandemic is uniquely different

When crunching through the data, time and again it became apparent consumers are split less by traditional market segmentation such as age, income, or location. Instead, themes such as loneliness, isolation, escapism and boredom, as well as purpose and financial confidence (for Remote Workers, a cohort our industry largely belongs to), kept cropping up as more likely to demarcate one group from another.

Take Retirees for example. Despite a steady income, they consistently reported feeling isolated and being on the sharp end of health concerns. As a result, 86% reported that spending time with friends and family is more important to them in life after Covid.

Meanwhile, adapting to new financial realities is most important for the Unstable Employment cohort for whom 79% are worried about their financial security. As you might expect, 65% are therefore keeping a closer eye on what they are spending while 63% are looking for the cheapest options when they’re spending. And unlike Retirees, money has become a greater source of tension and anxiety in the household.

These unique pandemic experiences are impacting on how consumers shop and what motivates them to purchase.

We’re spending money differently – and some are taking risks

For example, the Concerned Youth cohort have been locked in at a time in their lives where they might expect to be out and about, all the while seeing their future prospects dwindle regardless of social status. With little else to do, boredom sets in and 42% claim to be spending frivolously, with spending increasing on clothing (35%), gaming (27%) and beauty (20%).

The cohort least able to splurge has engaged in retail therapy, an entirely counter-intuitive response to their predicament. Meanwhile, nearly half (47%) of Essential Workers – who have been able to work for whom (51%) report their mental health has become more important – have cut back on essential items in order to treat themselves.

And it goes deeper. As their prospects have waned, the Concerned Youth cohort has become consumed by isolation and boredom. This has fostered disillusionment and distrust with institutions such as banks, governments and insurance companies, which were panned at the start of the pandemic for not paying out on travel policies. As a result, they’re taking greater risks by seeking "pay later" options (31%) or researching alternative payment methods (40%) like Klarna or Robinhood investment apps – of GameStop and Reddit "wallstreetbets" fame – with many losing out.

Notwithstanding how risky this is, such a radical shift in consumer behaviour goes against the grain of what has previously been the norm in a crisis or even in the good times.

The ethics versus means tension

It is in marked contrast to Remote Workers who, financially, are pretty happy with the status quo, with two-fifths (42%) having seen an increase in disposable income. But they also appear much more circumspect about their personal and professional lives, with nearly half (46%) saying they think it’s more important that there’s purpose and meaning in what they do. And 57% say the pandemic has made them re-evaluate the importance of people closest to them.

That said, the pandemic has increased the importance we all place on social responsibility.

Fast fashion has done well under lockdowns riding on the wave of the ecommerce boom, but there’s an increasing tension between what people say and do. Two-fifths of consumers (41%) say it’s too expensive to spend on ethical brands, despite 31% who are willing to do so.

Moreover, shoppers are becoming more sceptical of brands’ ethical promises with 43% not trusting what brands say about themselves. Only this week, BBC Global News survey reported that 57% of consumers would stop buying a product they were previously loyal to if they discovered it was not committed to sustainability.

Despite fast fashion’s or indeed any brand’s success during the pandemic, the c-suite need to double down on backing up brand promises with authenticity and accountability to stay relevant for their target audience.

Redrawing the consumer map

And this goes to the nub of the challenge ahead for brands. Historically where consumers have been through a wholesale shock such as a recession, the most successful brands are those that have changed to reflect the changing needs and values of a population. Not anymore.

The more financially secure groups, Remote Workers, Retirees and Essential Workers, are happier to make long term financial commitments if it results in lowering their outgoings, while the more financially uncertain - Concerned Youth and Unstable Employment - prioritise flexibility and prefer to avoid long-term commitment in case their circumstances change.

Where the pandemic is different to historical examples is the degree of its nuanced impact on different cohorts.

This stark difference in needs and mindsets of these groups mean that brands need to be communicating with each cohort very differently. In this fundamentally fragmented space, brands must create multiple strategies or decide which cohort they want to target.

We have all learnt new habits or developed new attitudes or behaviours that we won’t unlearn. As brand audiences further fragment along new lines, it’s not enough to target just one. Ultimately, brands must rethink their audience they currently look at through the lens of the last 18 months.

Charlie Archer is head of data at Saatchi & Saatchi