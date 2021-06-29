How the pandemic paved the way for a Green Revolution

In the second of a four-part series on the impact Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are having on business, we examine how the pandemic has paved the way for a Green Revolution. The Cornwall G7 Summit in June underlined climate leadership as the world’s top priority, with the group agreeing to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and calling on “all countries, in particular major emitting economies” to join global efforts.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism. During what has been a highly disruptive time for modern business, the pandemic has nevertheless led to new initiatives that are ushering in meaningful and lasting ways to combat climate change. Hyperbole aside, there is a real chance that building back better really can mean building back greener and building back more sustainably.

From targeted fiscal stimulus and significant green policies, to the global race to net-zero, companies and governments alike are acting with more purpose than ever to do their part. The result is an increased prioritisation of ESG-related initiatives that are attracting investment, creating new partnerships and securing customer loyalty.

And it is marketers who need to be able to capture and tell these powerful stories on the global stage.

In this video, Adeline Diab, head of ESG & thematic investing for EMEA & APAC at Bloomberg Intelligence, explains what the data reveals about the most important topic of our time: how has the pandemic been a green catalyst? And how is it impacting clean tech and traditional industries?

Our global team of more than 350 research professionals in Bloomberg Intelligence tracks industry verticals every minute of every day. The Bloomberg Terminal delivers real-time coverage of companies, markets, economies, technologies, politics and governments, while the news team publishes more than 5,000 stories a day from more than 120 countries around the world.

It is this unique and proprietary capability that enables us at Bloomberg Media to better connect brands and our commercial partners to the stories that matter and help them make decisions guided by data.

You can watch Bloomberg Media's ESG video series on the Bloomberg Media blog.

For anyone who would like more information, or to explore commercial opportunities with Bloomberg Media, our EMEA team are waiting for your call.

Europe: Duncan Chater, head of sales, Europe, Bloomberg Media

Middle East: Amit Nayak, regional director, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg Media