Pandora chooses London to house global marketing and digital talent hub

Jewellery brand Pandora is embarking on a recruitment drive at its UK and Ireland headquarters, based in London, to create a global talent hub across marketing, digital and technology.

The move marks a shift in the company's global strategy, which, to date, has been managed from its main headquarters in Copenhagen, with a new marketing focus on the use of data and personalisation that will help shape customer experience online and in-store.

The London Hub will invest initially in roles across data science, digital marketing, digital architecture and engineering and experience design. Last year, it hired 120 people across these disciplines.

The company said it chose London after carrying out global research into where the best digital and marketing talent resided. Its findings singled out the UK as having a particularly strong talent base, while London's proximity to Pandora's Denmark headquarters was another boon.

Pandora said that, in the coming weeks, it will be hiring for several lead roles at its central London office, which already houses the UK and Ireland's marketing, sales, finance ecommerce, HR, communications and sustainability teams.

Erik Schmidt, Pandora's chief HR officer, said: "To create a great customer experience, we want to know our shoppers better and how best to serve their needs – that's where the focus on data and personalisation comes in. At the same time, the competition to source talent with the digital capabilities we need is more fierce than ever. Pandora offers an amazing proposition to our people globally and given the pace our business is growing, we are flexing our approach to acquiring talent.

"Pandora's talent acquisition specialists conducted global research to narrow down where the best digital and marketing talent for Pandora are based. London was identified as a key location based on the number of key-skills workers that are based in the city, as well as its easy connections to Pandora's global HQ in Copenhagen."

Pandora, which reported its strongest annual earnings to date in 2021, has worked with Anomaly London since 2020. The agency created its first ad for the brand in October 2021, a spot aimed at Gen Z showcasing its Me collection under the slogan "For every story, every me".