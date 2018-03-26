Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pandora creates gold beehive experience to launch new collection in Sydney

Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand, has built a large gold beehive in Sydney to launch a new collection.

Pandora creates gold beehive experience to launch new collection in Sydney

"The hive," created by Melbourne experience agency YourStudio, uses light, sound and scent to replicate a working beehive.

Customers can enter the five-metre installation and listen to the sound of bees and take a closer look at the honeycomb structure. As visitors lean into the flowers for a closer smell they open up to reveal the new products in the Pandora Shine collection.

Glenda Wolman, vice president of marketing for Pandora in Australia and New Zealand, said: "We wanted to bring the Pandora Shine campaign to life in a way that engages all the senses.

"The Pandora Shine collection, in 18k gold-plated sterling silver, is themed around honeybees. The Pandora Hive is the perfect way to introduce our new accessible high-quality golden jewellery to the Australian market in an innovative and fun way."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now