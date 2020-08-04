Fayola Douglas
Papa John’s celebrates carnival with themed deliveries

Performers who would usually attend the Notting Hill carnival will make pizza deliveries.

Papa John’s: delivering live carnival-style performances with pizzas
Papa John's will be making carnival-inspired deliveries in Notting Hill to raise funds for those affected by the cancelled event.

The pizza-delivery company has hired performers who would usually attend the carnival to make deliveries and put on a small show on arrival. 

The Notting Hill carnival has taken place annually in August since 1966 but was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Papa John's has also struck a month-long partnership with Hospitality Action, a charity that supports the hospitality industry, to raise money for food vendors and performers who have been affected by the cancellation of carnivals across the UK, including events in Preston and Luton. 

Giles Codd, marketing director of Papa John's UK, said: "It's no doubt that the absence of carnival this year will be sorely missed by carnival-goers and performers this month, so in a bid to keep the spirit of this festive event alive, we wanted to bring some fun with the new delivery service.

"Partnering with Hospitality Action was very important to us. We know that the last few months have been particularly difficult for the hospitality industry and we're proud to be partnering with a charity who is doing so much to help wherever and however they can."

The Notting Hill carnival delivery service is available only to customers who order from the Maida Vale store between 4pm and 8pm on 8 August and select the carnival delivery option. W Communications is delivering the project. 

