Papa John's creates 'bee pizza' to highlight declining populations

Papa John's has unveiled a film showcasing its latest pizza, the Beezza.

There's an element of self-interest in the campaign, given the bee is "in fact the most effective pollinator of tomatoes, essentially allowing us to keep up with the global demand for tomato-based products".

The initiative, created by W Communications, is in partnership with Thom Whitchurch, creator of "Britain’s first tiny cookery school". It aims to inspire people to create bee-friendly areas in gardens, parks and green spaces.

The Beezza is in fact less than one inch in diameter. It is made with real Papa John’s dough, lined with passata and topped with wild flowers, including forget-me-nots and rose geraniums, sprinkled with a mix of local pollen, rosemary and thyme – all attractive elements to bees.

In addition, Papa John's is supporting the Bumblebee Conservation Trust by giving out packs of native wildflower seeds via its social channels to encourage customers to grow plants that attract bees.

Papa John's UK marketing director Giles Codd said: "Bees are fundamental to the making of pizzas, so we wanted to give them a slice of the action and create one perfect for them, whilst raising awareness of the well-publicised issue of declining bee populations both here in the UK and across the globe."

Whitchurch added: "We did a lot of research into which ingredients should go on the pizza and, along with the knowledge and expertise from the team at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, we seemed to have got the recipe spot on – the bees were loving it!"

Darryl Cox, senior science and policy officer at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said: "We’re delighted that Papa John’s is supporting our work to protect and feed the nation’s bumblebees. It may seem hard to believe but, without bumblebees, there would be no pizza."