Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Papa John’s delivers fashion in Cheddar-inspired Depop collection

Collection sold on Depop.

Papa John’s is representing pure cheese via a clothing collaboration with, uh, Cheddar.

Created by Atomic London and fittingly set to Cheddar by hip-hop artist B Zino, “Papa x Cheddar” shows fashion-forward twentysomethings as they rep big Papa (not Biggie Smalls on this occasion) in branded jackets and tops – including Papa John’s delivery driver uniform – all while eating Papa John’s pizza.

The ad was created by Katy Sumption and Dave Henderson, and directed by Josh Cohen.

It was created to promote the chain's Cheddar range, in which the cheese that comes from Southwest England takes the place of the more typical mozzarella.

Thirty branded items including upcycled and customised visors, parkers, polos, and statement pieces – such as a delivery driver helmet – launched on Depop yesterday (1 June), and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

“This bold campaign where food meets fashion is a real departure for our marketing globally,” Jo Blundell, international marketing vice-president of Papa John’s, said.

“Its satirical humour and references to Gen Z street collaboration culture nicely propels Cheddar back into fashion.”

Blundell added: “It’s a first for us but also for fans who can get their hands on both the collaboration’s pizza and exclusive items of delivery driver clothing.”

This isn’t the first time a fast-food brand has dipped its toe into the fashion world.

While Domino’s launched a "night-in collection" for London Fashion Week back in 2019, McDonald's created "Schnuggs" to promote its Spicy Chicken Nuggets and KFC Russia unveiled a Colonel Sanders-inspired bucket hat.

Coca-Cola also collaborated with Diesel on an eco-savvy clothing range made using recycled materials including plastic bottles.

Last summer, Papa John’s made carnival-inspired deliveries in Notting Hill to raise funds for those affected by the cancelled event.

