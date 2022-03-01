Papa John's projects bat signal for free chicken wings

Papa John's is projecting its own bat signal on to the clouds above the UK capital to tell consumers that it is dishing out free chicken wings.

To celebrate its partnership with Warner Bros for the launch of The Batman, Papa John's will be serving a limited run of Black Ghost Chilli Chicken Wings to fans across London.

The Papa John's signal will be projected into the sky and on to buildings on 3 and 4 March. Pizza and chicken lovers will need to keep an eye on the sky between 7pm and 10pm each evening to identify a location where a Papa John's-branded food truck will hand out the free food.

The wings will be served in several spots across Shoreditch, Hackney Wick, Fulham and Peckham.

The Batman-inspired Black Ghost Chilli Chicken Wings are available at Papa John's for a limited time only and are described as "dark as the night" and topped with a fiery red ghost chilli and buffalo sauce.

Giles Codd, senior marketing director at Papa John's UK, said: "We're delighted to continue our partnership with Warner Bros Pictures for the launch of The Batman, releasing in cinemas on 4 March.

"We know that our customers will be eagerly awaiting the launch of the film over the coming weeks, so we thought we'd bring some excitement to the city and, for two nights, offer them a chance to try our new limited-edition Black Ghost Chilli Wings, free of charge."

W Communications is delivering the project.