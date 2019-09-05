Papa John's taps into Nordic trend with pop-up bakery

Papa John’s, the pizza-delivery service, is creating a "hipster" Nordic pop-up bakery serving cinnamon scrolls – a new addition to its dessert menu.

"Pappa Johan’s", which is open today and tomorrow, will have a minimalistic interior and bear no resemblance to a classic Papa John’s store.

The brand will also serve hot and cold drinks to accompany the scrolls, which are made from dough, with a cinnamon filling and topped with icing.

The activation is taking place in Notting Hill and W Communications is delivering the experience.

Giles Codd, UK marketing director at Papa John's, told Campaign: "This is an opportunity to not only showcase our new product, cinnamon scrolls, but it also allows us to reach out to new customers who might not have thought of us before. We hope that in coming to the experience they will sample our dough and leave with Papa John’s being their pizza brand of choice."