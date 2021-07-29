What part can brands play in consumers adjusting to freedom?

In what has been hailed as the end of an era, "Freedom Day" on 19 July marked the lifting of most legal Covid-19 restrictions across England. Nightclubs welcomed back eager partygoers. Limits on social contact were made a thing of the past and face masks now an accessory worn at personal discretion – for the most part, at least.

For those hungry for some semblance of normality, the day symbolised a step towards a new normal, free from sacrifice. For others, it has been a daunting experience – according to Anxiety UK, 46% of Britons are worried about the pressures of socialising in general, 30% about busy shopping centres and 23% about public transport.

And while the nation pushes its doors open ever wider, the return to socialisation and "business as usual" appears to be one marred with uncertainty. Take one look into the digital sphere – a place many have called home in the past year – and you'll spot tweets nodding to the nervousness around maskless trips and TikToks poking fun at society's collective sense of hesitancy towards IRL socialisation.

Brands could do well by helping Britons adjust to this rediscovered freedom. From Co-op's spot promoting its in-store recycling scheme to Durex's billboard campaign and Google's film lifting the lid on candid online searches, brands that acknowledge people's mixed feelings can foster a sense of optimism, regardless of the degree of freedom people feel comfortable with.

This spot from Co-op and Lucky Generals tugs on two heartstrings – people's empathy towards the reality of day-to-day life for vulnerable groups post-Freedom Day, and people's growing consciousness over their own environmental impact.

The spot shows Tom – an elderly man – making a trip to Co-op, clutching a recyclable plastic bag in hand. On his way, we see him laughing with neighbours and enjoying nature around him. It becomes apparent that it's his first time out of the house in a while and, although popping to the shops isn't a notable occasion for everyone, it's clear that for those most vulnerable among society – like Tom – it may feel like a big step. By building empathy for those moments, however small, Co-op is taking the emphasis off post-lockdown hedonism – which has monopolised much of the media conversation – and instead focused on the pleasure in the quieter, but nonetheless enjoyable, moments many of us take for granted.

The ad also highlights a topic that's somewhat fallen off the agenda during the pandemic: climate concerns. But between soaring temperatures States-side and flash floods in the UK, it's a topic that's growing harder to ignore.

It's also a topic that the UK lacks lustre in tackling – a report from the Climate Change Committee has even criticised the government for its failure to meet the fast-rising risks as "absolutely illogical". Taking matters into their own hands, people are calling on brands to use their power to encourage everyone to play their part. And by educating shoppers on the seemingly "little" things that still matter – like recycling soft plastics – Co-op is giving shoppers a way to "give back" that feels achievable for everyone.

Social distancing measures left many of the world living in a no-touch climate. But we know from a number of studies that physical touch is an important part of communication – it signals concern, strengthens platonic and romantic relationships, helps reduce pain and boosts the immune system.

This state of "skin hunger" has driven a realisation of the importance of physical touch for everyone, no matter their relationship status. And it feels like a perfect space for Durex to have a voice within.

While some tried to satisfy this thirst with other sensory experiences – downloads of dating apps surged, while sales of sex toys spiked – intimacy-starved singletons have been prepping for a so-called "hot vax summer".

But there's a shift in attitudes towards dating in general, too. Equipped with a deeper appreciation for a connection that's not driven by physical intimacy, studies suggest that people are looking to spend more time getting to know potential partners. That premise might explain how dating show Too Hot to Handle (a reality show following a bunch of sex-driven singletons attempting to stay celibate) made it to number 8 on Netflix's list of top-rated series in mid-July.

Nodding to the wider shifts in attitudes towards physical intimacy, Durex is celebrating a return to sexual freedom with a bold reminder of what it means to stay safe – perhaps an obvious message, but one that may well be appreciated, considering heightened levels of anxiety around general health and wellbeing.

In lockdown, many people relied heavily on the internet: data from We Are Social finds that 76% of global internet users were spending more time on their phones than pre-lockdown. Whether facilitating connection or alleviating boredom, these devices became a hard-wired extension of the self – an extension that offered much-needed psychological comfort in times of need.

As people grapple to make sense of a new-found freedom that feels largely unfamiliar, they're questioning the world around them – and naturally so. Whether that is asking "how to be the best dad" or "where to watch the sunrise", this spot from Google aims to highlight the mixed emotions people have as they make sense of uncertainty. It's a reassuring reminder that there's no question too small to ask, no matter how you might be exercising this new-found freedom.

Hannah Elderfield is associate insight director at Canvas8