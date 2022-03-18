Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

TV isn’t just something to do in the evening or to keep the kids entertained if you work in TV. It’s big business. And it’s undergoing a golden moment, do you agree?

We’re keen to know what you think of the TV advertising landscape as a whole, as your answers shape our content this year.



Share your opinions and attitudes around TV advertising and don’t miss the final *fun* question (spoiler: you get to decide on the best TV series). As a thank you, we’ll enter you into a prize draw to win a £750 Airbnb voucher.