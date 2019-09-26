Patagonia sets up coffee shop for environmental activists

Patagonia, the outdoor clothing brand, has opened a coffee shop for environmental activists and those wishing to learn more about the climate crisis.

The pop-up is a physical manifestation of its digital platform, Patagonia Action Works, that supports environmental activism by connecting people to grassroots organisations in the UK, Europe and the US.

The space, open for three weeks on London's Broadway Market, will offer activist training, ideas for effective campaigning and free-to-borrow books for inspiration.

"Action postcards" will be displayed, showing 24 actions that individuals can take. There will also be eight skills cards, offering opportunities to provide skilled volunteering for a range of non-governmental organisations, in areas such as photography, business development and accountancy.

Visitors can look through or borrow books written by thought leaders and activists. Environmental groups will be running stalls each market day on Broadway Market and fielding questions on what they do.

In the store, there will be a workshop on non-violent direct action and a walking exploration of the rivers of London, as well as other events.

Proceeds from coffee purchases will be donated to local UK environmental NGOs and charities.

Mihela Hladin Wolfe, director of environmental initiatives, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, at Patagonia, said: "With Patagonia Action Works, we want to help more people go further in their environmental activism. The platform should be an entrance into activism for first-timers and a place to connect and share for those who have already begun."

Glimpse is delivering the project.