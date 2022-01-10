Patak's to curry favour with consumers in first TV advert in over a decade

Indian food brand Patak’s has launched its first TV advert in over 10 years with a spot created by BMB, the agency's first work for the brand since being appointed in September 2019.

BMB has developed a new brand platform – "Patak’s makes perfect" – that focuses on the values of family tradition. The ad follows various generations of the Pathak family, who are shown cooking and developing recipes over the span of nearly 100 years.

The ad launches today (10 January) and will continue to run until Easter 2022.

“Patak’s has been the staple of Indian cooking at home for millions of UK households for generations,” said Chris Heyn, director of UK world foods marketing at Patak’s.

“We want to remind viewers that if they’re creating Indian food at home, Patak’s is the only choice.”

Matt Lever, chief creative officer at BMB, added: “Patak’s has a uniquely interesting and rich heritage. Our work draws a culinary line between past and present.

“We’re excited to launch ‘Patak’s makes perfect’ and can’t wait to evolve the platform over time.”

The Patak's brand was founded in 1957 by Shanta Pathak and Lakshmishankar Pathak, a husband and wife team who arrived in the UK penniless from Kenya. They established the brand as an authentic maker of Indian foods, including spice pastes, pickles and sauces. The then-family-owned business was sold to Associated British Foods in 2007.

BMB has worked with brands including innocent, Nike and Samsung.