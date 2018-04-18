Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne to leave M&S in latest marketing rejig

Marks & Spencer's top marketer, Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, will leave the retailer at the end of May, after it fully separates the marketing for its two businesses.

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne: leaves M&S after six years
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne: leaves M&S after six years

Bousquet-Chavanne is leaving the retailer without a job to go to.

Meanwhile Rob Weston, marketing director, brand and consumer, has left the company with immediate effect.

The move comes as part of plans to separate M&S into two operationally distinct businesses: clothing & home; and food.

In January M&S announced a reshuffle in its marketing leadership, with Nathan Ansell being handed responsibility for clothing and home, and former Tesco marketer Sharry Cramond joining as marketing director, food and hospitality.

In the new structure, Ansell and Cramond will report into Jill McDonald and Stuart Machin, the respective managing directors of clothing & home, and food.

Bousquet-Chavanne, who reported to chief executive Steve Rowe, joined M&S in 2012 as corporate director strategy implementation and new business development.

He became executive director marketing and business development the following year, with his remit changing to marketing and international in 2014, then customer, marketing and M&S.com in 2016.

Bousquet-Chavanne steps down from the board today, after serving on it since joining the company. He will paid until next February unless he finds another job.

Weston joined M&S in 2011 as brand director, later becoming brand and marketing director and then global brand marketing director. As part of the team restructure announced in January, Weston became marketing director, brand and consumer.

A spokesman said that a "streamlined" central marketing team, looking after the digital information and data services that support both divisions, would be retained.

M&S chief executive Steve Rowe said: "Patrick has overseen some extraordinary marketing programmes for M&S corporately and made great strides in laying the foundations of our digital business as well as extending our Plan A credentials.

"He brought great brand marketing skills and creativity to the business. We thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Bousquet-Chavanne added: "Leading M&S’s global marketing agenda and, most recently, our digital transformation at a time of complex retail industry changes has been highly fulfilling.

"M&S is a very special brand with a powerful relationship with the British public. Its future is in great hands with Steve’s dynamic leadership of the business transformation."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

MEDIA
Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

AGENCY
Alistair King (right, with James Barty): “We’re in the right place at the right time”

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: ambitiously independent