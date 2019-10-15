Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Patron hosts Europe-wide Day of the Dead celebration

Pop-up, art and bar takeovers for Día de Muertos.

Patrón is hosting Day of the Dead celebrations across Europe starting with a theatrical parade in the streets of Soho. Iconic characters from the traditional Mexican celebration including La Calavera Catrina, Monarch butterflies and sugar skulls will be represented.

There are key events in London, Paris and Madrid.

In London, Patrón's activation will be in a Greek Street townhouse for three days from 1 November. Visitors will find a tequila sensorial journey, music, cocktails and an art exhibition.

Throughout the venue, guests will be immersed in the iconography of the holiday and learn about tequila. A selection of Patrón Día de Muertos cocktails will be available. Mexican artists Lourdes Villagomez and Lola Argemi will showcase their works and aims to engage the public on the heritage of the festival.

Art exhibitions will simultaneously take place in Paris and Madrid over the same weekend.

Consumers will be able to engage with the festival when visiting London’s bars including Swift, Chotto Matte, Soho Residence, Raffles and Novikov. They will be offering visitors signature cocktails in a Día de Muertos-themed setting.

Jo Botwood, marketing director of Europe at Patrón, said: "We are absolutely delighted to run such a vibrant programme across Europe. Authenticity and provenance represent core pillars for our brand and we are confident that, through the work of these talented artists, we will deliver a truly engaging and culturally relevant Día de Muertos festival in all of the participating countries."

ThreeSixty Communications is delivering the project.

