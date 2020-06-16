Patron partners Ned's Club for mobile bar

Patrón has partnered Ned’s Club to create a mobile bar to deliver Picante de la Casa cocktails to members.

Ned's Club in the City of London wanted a way to give members a sense of its hospitality while its building remains closed, with the design of the van emulating The Ned’s 1920s look and feel.

"Picante delivery service" will be run from a Citroën H van conversion, delivering drinks until 5 July to homes across London. Running for four weeks, the service plans to visit 200 homes.

Consumers can choose between a classic Picante de la Casa, using chilli pepper, coriander, Patrón tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime juice, or a non-alcoholic alternative.

To ensure member safety and social distancing, the experience will last about 15 minutes, with one cocktail each for members and their household. Drinks will be served by a senior employee.

The van features copper plating, a real oak internal bar and is wrapped in The Ned's green colour scheme.

Matthew Sykes, senior director of global marketing at Patrón, said: "The Picante de la Casa has become a real success story not only for Patrón tequila but for the category. It is, unsurprisingly, a bestseller across Soho House venues globally.

"This cocktail is testament to the significant shift in consumer perception of the category and growing appreciation of ultra-premium tequila in cocktails – a trend that has accelerated over the past few months. As the cocktail hour and tequila sales have seen a remarkable surge during lockdown, we are incredibly pleased to be working with The Ned on a creative and exciting way to deliver great drinks and enhance those experiences at home with Patrón."

Xquisite Productions is delivering the project.