Patron and Seedlip partner Ned's Club for mobile bar

Patrón and Seedlip have partnered Ned’s Club to create a mobile bar to deliver Picante de la Casa cocktails to members.

Ned's Club in the City of London wanted a way to give members a sense of its hospitality while its building remains closed, with the design of the van emulating The Ned’s 1920s look and feel.

"Picante delivery service" will be run from a Citroën H van conversion, delivering drinks until 5 July to homes across London. Running for four weeks, the service plans to visit 200 homes.

Consumers can choose between a classic Picante de la Casa, using chilli pepper, coriander, Patrón tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime juice, or a non-alcoholic alternative made using Seedlip infused with chilli.

To ensure member safety and social distancing, the experience will last about 15 minutes, with one cocktail each for members and their household. Drinks will be served by a senior employee.

The van features copper plating, a real oak internal bar and is wrapped in The Ned's green colour scheme.

Matthew Sykes, senior director of global marketing at Patrón, said: "The Picante de la Casa has become a real success story not only for Patrón tequila but for the category. It is, unsurprisingly, a bestseller across Soho House venues globally.

"This cocktail is testament to the significant shift in consumer perception of the category and growing appreciation of ultra-premium tequila in cocktails – a trend that has accelerated over the past few months. As the cocktail hour and tequila sales have seen a remarkable surge during lockdown, we are incredibly pleased to be working with The Ned on a creative and exciting way to deliver great drinks and enhance those experiences at home with Patrón."

Xquisite Productions is delivering the project.