Patron tequila brings townhouse vibe to London Cocktail Week

Tequila brand Patrón's "Drinks at Home – Perfected by Patrón" pop-up is taking over a townhouse in Hoxton in London and will see a range of bartenders craft Patrón-based cocktails.

Mixologists will be also on hand to show punters how to make their tequila creations at home and guests can also experiment with different recipes, with multiple Amazon Alexas throughout the venue featuring a special Patrón function for easy recipe-hunting.

Guests can relax in various rooms in the townhouse with music provided by live DJs. The event is taking place in Hoxton during 3-5 October, with the price of the tickets including three cocktails. 

