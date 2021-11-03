Patron tequila celebrates 'Day of the dead' with street parades

Bacardi-owned tequila brand Patron celebrated Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) by partnering venues in London, Manchester and Liverpool.

Falling on 1 and 2 November, Día de Muertos stems from the belief that on those days, deceased loved ones have the divine permission to visit friends and families on Earth and spend time together honouring life. Mexicans often observe the festivity by sharing certain food and drinks.

Patron aimed to honour Mexican heritage through its UK "hospitality masters", who hosted a week of opportunities to mark the annual celebration across bars and restaurants.

Participating venues included Raffles in Chelsea, London; Cafè Pacifico in Covent Garden, London; The Oast House in Manchester; and Present Company in Liverpool.

From 11 October until 7 November there will be a range of reworked cocktail menus, Day of the Dead-themed installations and a variety of entertainment, including face painting, live music and tequila tastings.

The activities also included street parades featuring seminal characters from the Mexico City parade as well decorative cempasúchil (marigolds), calaveras (an ornate representation of the human skull) and papel picado (colourful papers) around Cafè Pacifico last night (2 November) and The Oast House on 29 October.

Threesixty Studios, part of Threesixty Communications, is delivering the project.