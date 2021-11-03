Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Patron tequila celebrates 'Day of the dead' with street parades

Día de Muertos parades and activities hosted in London, Manchester and Liverpool.

Patron: ornate skulls are part of the traditional parades
Patron: ornate skulls are part of the traditional parades

Bacardi-owned tequila brand Patron celebrated Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) by partnering venues in London, Manchester and Liverpool.

Falling on 1 and 2 November, Día de Muertos stems from the belief that on those days, deceased loved ones have the divine permission to visit friends and families on Earth and spend time together honouring life. Mexicans often observe the festivity by sharing certain food and drinks.

Patron aimed to honour Mexican heritage through its UK "hospitality masters", who hosted a week of opportunities to mark the annual celebration across bars and restaurants.

Participating venues included Raffles in Chelsea, London; Cafè Pacifico in Covent Garden, London; The Oast House in Manchester; and Present Company in Liverpool.

From 11 October until 7 November there will be a range of reworked cocktail menus, Day of the Dead-themed installations and a variety of entertainment, including face painting, live music and tequila tastings.

The activities also included street parades featuring seminal characters from the Mexico City parade as well decorative cempasúchil (marigolds), calaveras (an ornate representation of the human skull) and papel picado (colourful papers) around Cafè Pacifico last night (2 November) and The Oast House on 29 October. 

Threesixty Studios, part of Threesixty Communications, is delivering the project. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now