Paul Smith recreates Men in Black suit room

Paul Smith has recreated the suit room featured in Men in Black: International in two of its stores. The pop-ups are open now in London and New York to celebrate the release of the Sony Pictures film.

The luxury menswear label designed custom suits for characters in the film and dressed Men in Black agents with "a suit to travel in" that is now available to purchase.

Paul Smith has also designed a capsule collection to tie in with the film, reworking its tailoring and accessories such as ties and lapel pins using alien and other motifs. The "suit to travel in" comes with alien-print lining.

The Men in Black suit room can be found at 44 Floral Street in London and Greene Street in New York. The pop-up is being delivered in-house by Paul Smith.

Sir Paul Smith, designer and founder of the brand, said: "When I was invited to get involved in the return of the Men in Black films, I was delighted. I’ve designed suits for earthlings for my entire career, so the opportunity to take things to another dimension was too good to refuse."

Smith also makes a cameo in the film, which was released in cinemas on 14 June.