Paul Troy joins banking app Monese as CMO

Paul Troy, former marketing director at Moneysupermarket.com, has joined app-based banking service Monese as chief marketing officer.

Troy, who worked at Confused.com until last year, has held a number of senior marketing roles and is a regular in Campaign’s Power 100 list. During his time at Moneysupermarket, Troy was responsible for creating the "You’re so Moneysupermarket" positioning with Mother.

In his new role, Troy will be responsible for leading strategic marketing for Monese around the world.

Monese was founded by Norris Koppel, an entrepreneur from Estonia. Koppel moved to the UK and had his application for a current account at a major high-street bank declined because he could not provide local proof of address and did not yet have credit history. Monese is designed to circumvent this. It now claims more than 1.7 million sign-ups across Europe, adding 170,000 per month.

Koppel said: "Paul is a highly experienced marketing leader with a proven track record of building brands. Monese has gone from strength to strength across Europe and we have cemented our position as one of the fastest-growing banking services across the continent. Paul’s experience and vision will build on the progress we have made and help push Monese forward during our next phase of growth in and outside of Europe."

Troy added: "This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a company that’s bringing banking services to a new generation of customers, whose dreams and ambitions take them all over the world. A generation who expect banking to be with them, wherever they may be."