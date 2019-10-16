Pearl & Dean hires David Weeks as consultant

David Weeks, former executive director of The Week, has joined Pearl & Dean as client and partnership consultant.

Pearl & Dean, the most historic name in British cinema advertising and the country's second-biggest cinema sales house, said it has created the role for Weeks "to develop the iconic media brand and meet the increasing demand from clients for innovation, experiential ideas and partnerships".

Weeks, a colourful and dapper figure in the UK media industry, said: "It feels like an important time for the big screen – it’s gaining huge relevancy and interest with clients who want to use the unique, distraction-free cinema moment to build deeper brand relationships."

He spent a decade at The Week and left last month as a result of a restructuring, following the acquisition of parent company Dennis Publishing by Exponent Private Equity last year.

Pearl & Dean, which has been run by chief executive Kathryn Jacob since 2006, had annual turnover of £18m, according to its most recent accounts for 2017.

It is understood that sales have increased at a double-digit rate since then.

UK cinema admissions hit 177 million last year – the highest level since the 1970s.