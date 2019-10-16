Gideon Spanier
Added 35 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pearl & Dean hires David Weeks as consultant

Weeks left The Week last month.

Weeks: takes newly created position
Weeks: takes newly created position

David Weeks, former executive director of The Week, has joined Pearl & Dean as client and partnership consultant. 

Pearl & Dean, the most historic name in British cinema advertising and the country's second-biggest cinema sales house, said it has created the role for Weeks "to develop the iconic media brand and meet the increasing demand from clients for innovation, experiential ideas and partnerships".  

Weeks, a colourful and dapper figure in the UK media industry, said: "It feels like an important time for the big screen – it’s gaining huge relevancy and interest with clients who want to use the unique, distraction-free cinema moment to build deeper brand relationships."

He spent a decade at The Week and left last month as a result of a restructuring, following the acquisition of parent company Dennis Publishing by Exponent Private Equity last year.

Pearl & Dean, which has been run by chief executive Kathryn Jacob since 2006, had annual turnover of £18m, according to its most recent accounts for 2017.

It is understood that sales have increased at a double-digit rate since then.

UK cinema admissions hit 177 million last year – the highest level since the 1970s.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Will you share your search habits?

Will you share your search habits?

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019
How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

October 14, 2019