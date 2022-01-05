Charlotte Rawlings
Pearl & Dean makes trio of sales team promotions

A new team structure sees Jamie White become deputy sales director.

Cinema advertising sales house Pearl & Dean has promoted three of its sales team into new roles.

Jamie White, who has worked for Pearl & Dean since 2011, has been promoted from head of agency sales to deputy sales director. Working closely with sales director Clare Turner, he will now be responsible for revenue generation and trading relationships, as well as assisting in strategy.

Group head Catherine Ferguson has been handed the new post of head of agency strategy and charged with strengthening Pearl & Dean’s relationships with agency teams focused on strategy, planning, and partnerships. She joined the team 10 years ago as account manager and has held various sales positions since.

Lastly, Cristina Duffy, who was group head and film specialist, has taken on the new role of head of agency trading and will work closely with Ferguson and report to White. She will be responsible for leading Pearl & Dean’s relationships with agency-based national trading and media teams.

Turner said: “We are passionate about creating a happy and motivated workplace culture, that is built on recognising talent and nurturing it early on. Jamie, Catherine and Cristina are fantastic examples of this.

“I have every confidence that it will be a key driver in shaping our growth in 2022 and beyond.”

