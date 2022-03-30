Pearl & Dean partner experience agency Dive

Pearl & Dean, the cinema advertising contractor, is tying up with experience agency Dive to create and deliver bespoke experiential campaigns, strategic partnerships, productions, stunts and events in film and cinema advertising.

Pearl & Dean collaborated with Dive on several projects in 2021, these included launching an experiential partnership between Birra Moretti and The Luna Cinema. They also created a Green & Black's film and cocktail pairing experience with Everyman for the film Silent Night.

All Pearl & Dean clients will now be offered the opportunity to integrate Dive as part of their campaigns.

Kathryn Jacob OBE, chief executive of Pearl & Dean, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the whole team at Dive to the Pearl & Dean family, and to be working together to deliver some fresh and innovative brand and film campaigns.

"With spring and summer and a plethora of fun, outdoor cinema experiences and events just around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity for brands and advertisers to embrace our long-awaited need for shared experiences through creating exciting new activations with impact."

Dive has a strong heritage of working in the film and entertainment industry. It was founded by Ellie Davidson, executive director, Gemma Cole, creative and production director, and Richard Williams, business development and strategy director.

Davidson said: "We really appreciate the value of people's free time, especially right now as we ease out of this pandemic, and so an important part of our work at Dive is helping people to make the most of it. It's a great privilege to be partnering with Pearl & Dean, which is such an iconic name in the film and advertising industry.

"Through our new partnership we're looking forward to creating moments that bring people together and enable our clients to form strong, genuine, and lasting connections with audiences across the entertainment industry and beyond."