Pearl & Dean wins Everyman contract from DCM

Cinema sales house Pearl & Dean has resurrected its relationship with boutique cinema chain Everyman, winning the contract from Digital Cinema Media.

Pearl & Dean first worked with Everyman in 2000, when the latter repositioned itself as a boutique cinema experience offering high-quality drinks and foods. But in 2016, the company signed a deal with DCM.

The latest agreement with Pearl & Dean, which commences in February 2020, marks a reunion for the two business and will result in not just conventional on-screen advertising (and the return of Pearl & Dean’s famous jingle to Everyman screens) but brand partnerships spanning pop-ups, brand activations and special events.

Everyman currently accounts for about 2% of the £1.3bn UK cinema market, with 31 sites across London and elsewhere. Yet it is the UK’s fastest-growing chain and has ambitious growth plans – it aims to open a further 12 venues in the next two years. Cinemas in Cardiff, Chelsea and Lincoln are scheduled for before June 2020, while a Wokingham venue is due to open before the end of the year.

Kathryn Jacob, Pearl & Dean’s chief executive, said the deal marked a "coming home" for Everyman. "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Everyman back to Pearl & Dean," she said.

"Our relationship with Everyman as their first advertising sales partner dates back to 2000 and it’s a joy to be working with them again. We are so very excited to start conversations around innovative brand partnerships with Everyman’s ever-growing portfolio."

Everyman’s first cinema opened in Hampstead, north London, in 1933. Its model is distinctive from that of other cinema chains because its smaller requirements enable it to convert existing high-street real estate. Everyman's pricing model puts it at the premium end of the market, charging an average of £11.26 per ticket, compared with Cineworld’s £6.80.

Crispin Lilly, Everyman’s chief executive, added: "We are very much looking forward to working together again; the team there have a long history of delivering creative and innovative brand partnerships, which we believe will work exceptionally well again for us here at Everyman."