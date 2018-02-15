Penguin to create shop that stocks books only by women

The "Like a woman bookshop" will sell books writers including Margaret Atwood, Malorie Blackman, Iris Murdoch and Malala Yousafzai.

The book publisher's pop-up will run from 5 to 9 March in Shoreditch, east London, in partnership with Waterstones.

It will group titles by the impact the author has had on culture, history or society, such as "essential feminist reads", "inspiring young readers", "women to watch", "your body" and "changemakers".

There will also be a series of talks taking place at the space with writers from Stylist Magazine, as well as WEconomy author and chair of Virgin Unite Holly Branson, and The Roasting Tin author Rukmini Iyer.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Solace Women’s Aid, which supports at risk women in London. People will also be able to buy books to be donated to the refuges.

Zainab Juma, creative manager at Penguin Random House, said: "Women’s voices being heard and taken seriously is key to achieving gender equality, and with the Like A Woman bookshop we’re making room for those voices to be elevated and celebrated.

"We’re creating a space where readers can look to incredible writers, activists and pioneers for the inspiration to go forward and make change like a woman."