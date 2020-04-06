Penguin goes live from authors' homes

Penguin will be giving readers access to authors at their homes through live-streaming events.

The authors will share how they are handling life indoors and the books they are turning to, in an intimate discussion filmed in their living room, kitchen or study. The audience will also be able to ask questions.

Marian Keyes, author of Grown Ups, will launch "At home with Penguin" on today (Tuesday) at 5pm by welcoming readers into her Dublin home and sharing what she has been reading, watching and pondering while in isolation.

Streams will also take place with food writer Melissa Hemsley, feminist and campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez and Pointless host Richard Osman.

"At home with Penguin" will be streamed via the publisher's social media channels.

The project is being delivered in-house.