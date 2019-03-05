Penguin to open London pop-up to showcase Classics

Book publisher Penguin Classics is opening its first pop-up shop later this month, letting visitors peruse copies of literary classics and attend a series of events and workshops.

Taking place between Sunday 24 and Sunday 31 March in Bethnal Green, London, "Happy Reading: The Penguin Classics Pop-up Shop" is a collaboration between Penguin and the National Literary Trust.

During the day, the pop-up space will showcase a single copy of each of the 1,257 books in the Penguin Classics list, which visitors can browse. In the evenings, the space will host an series of events and workshops, including live book clubs and a feminist panel session hosted by media company Refinery29.

Other events include an East End Literary Tour with Henry Eliot, author of The Penguin Classics Book; a look at what happiness means in an age of political misery called What the F*** is Happiness Anyway?; an examination of the roots of feminism called The Original Feminists; and a Mother's Day candle-making workshop.