Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Penguin to open London pop-up to showcase Classics

Penguin is opening a pop-up to celebrate its Classics range and host a series of workshops.

Penguin to open London pop-up to showcase Classics

Book publisher Penguin Classics is opening its first pop-up shop later this month, letting visitors peruse copies of literary classics and attend a series of events and workshops.

Taking place between Sunday 24 and Sunday 31 March in Bethnal Green, London, "Happy Reading: The Penguin Classics Pop-up Shop" is a collaboration between Penguin and the National Literary Trust.

During the day, the pop-up space will showcase a single copy of each of the 1,257 books in the Penguin Classics list, which visitors can browse. In the evenings, the space will host an series of events and workshops, including live book clubs and a feminist panel session hosted by media company Refinery29.

Other events include an East End Literary Tour with Henry Eliot, author of The Penguin Classics Book; a look at what happiness means in an age of political misery called What the F*** is Happiness Anyway?; an examination of the roots of feminism called The Original Feminists; and a Mother's Day candle-making workshop.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now