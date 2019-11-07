Penguin Random House partners Beats by Dre for Stormzy books pop-up

Penguin Random House UK is hosting a pop-up for #Merky Books, a selection of books that are curated by rapper Stormzy that aim to publish "a new generation of voices".

The three-day event, created in partnership with Beats by Dre, begins on 14 November and will celebrate creativity through music, arts and culture.

Across the week, visitors can listen to audiobooks at the Beats listening stations and attend DJ sets. There will be free ticketed sessions focusing on a range of creative interests. The programme of events will be taking place in the Beats By Dre residency space in Shoreditch.

Wretch 32 and Darren Chetty will be leading a songwriting workshop on 14 November, where visitors can get an insight into creative writing.

An illustration workshop will take place with artist Dapo Adeola on 15 November, followed by a live talk with author Chelsea Kwakye, journalist Sharan Dhaliwal and illustrator Daps Draws.

On 16 November, visitors can attend a scriptwriting session with Inua Ellams, a night of spoken word with poet Yomi Sode or a talk on creativity beyond books.