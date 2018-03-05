Penguin seeks place as "megaphone" for marginalised groups

The shop is open from Monday 5 March to Friday 9 March and is located in Rivington Street in east London.

The week coincides with International Women's Day on Thursday 8 March as well as the 100th anniversary of women first winning the right to vote.

The shop collects titles and authors by their impact on culture, history and society. It is also hosting a series of talks by female writers, with ticket proceeds being donated to domestic and sexual violence charity Solace Women's Aid.

Zainab Juma, creative manager at Penguin Random House, said: "There is no way any marginalised group can get equality unless they're properly listened to, and sometimes that involves making space for those groups to be listened to.

"This isn't about creating a female-only space, it's about creating a space where women are listened to and that means listened to by everyone."

The publisher has a history of supporting important events in social movements, such as Pride. Juma added: "For this entire year – and beyond that – we want to be make sure that Penguin is the megaphone for whatever voices need that amplification."