International Women's Day
James Page
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Penguin seeks place as "megaphone" for marginalised groups

Penguin is using a pop-up bookshop, featuring only titles written by female authors, as a "megaphone" for voices from marginalised groups.

The shop is open from Monday 5 March to Friday 9 March and is located in Rivington Street in east London. 

The week coincides with International Women's Day on Thursday 8 March as well as the 100th anniversary of women first winning the right to vote. 

The shop collects titles and authors by their impact on culture, history and society. It is also hosting a series of talks by female writers, with ticket proceeds being donated to domestic and sexual violence charity Solace Women's Aid.

Zainab Juma, creative manager at Penguin Random House, said: "There is no way any marginalised group can get equality unless they're properly listened to, and sometimes that involves making space for those groups to be listened to.

"This isn't about creating a female-only space, it's about creating a space where women are listened to and that means listened to by everyone."

The publisher has a history of supporting important events in social movements, such as Pride. Juma added: "For this entire year – and beyond that – we want to be make sure that Penguin is the megaphone for whatever voices need that amplification."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now