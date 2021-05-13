People just eat sandwiches: Subway hands over radio waves to Kurupt FM

Subway has enlisted fictional radio station Kurupt FM to take over its in-store broadcast network to celebrate the return of indoor dining.

Kurupt FM is the radio station managed by Chabuddy G (played by Asim Chaudhry) featured in the former BBC comedy series People Just Do Nothing. Chabuddy G is joined for the takeover by MC Grindah, played by Allan Mustafa, Steven Green, played by Steve Stamp, and DJ Beats played by Hugo Chegwin.

From 17 May, when customers are allowed to eat inside restaurants, shows will be aired daily in restaurants across UK and Ireland.

Subway will also release an online mini-series capturing the takeover, with seven episodes released on YouTube throughout next week. The films, shot in Subway stores, feature chat, original music and MC-ing.

Content and clips from the partnership will also appear on Subway and Kurupt FM's TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Mays Elansari, head of marketing UK & Ireland at Subway, said: "People Just Do Nothing is one of the best-loved comedy shows of recent years and Kurupt FM is a radio station that deserves way more listeners. We're excited and energised in equal measure to be handing over control of the airwaves inside Subway restaurants. Our guests are in for a treat in more ways than one with our craveable menu."

The campaign was devised and delivered by creative PR agency Taylor Herring with content produced by the agency's production company St Marks Studios.

This campaign comes ahead of the feature film People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan, out in August 2021, which explores the gang's newfound struggles with fame and coincides with them dropping a new studio album via Universal.

Last month Subway appealed to meat-free customers with music by vegan grime artists, created using the vibrations of plants.