‘People before spreadsheets’: How Next 15 wooed M&C Saatchi in takeover fight

The key moment when Tim Dyson, the San Francisco-based chief executive of Next 15, won over M&C Saatchi’s management came a few weeks ago after they spent two days together at a secret meeting in London where he explained the rationale for his takeover proposal.

M&C Saatchi’s 18 senior leaders voted – anonymously – on whether to back Dyson’s deal and the result was emphatic: 18-0 in favour of Next 15.

That helped to empower Moray MacLennan, the chief executive of M&C Saatchi, and the independent directors of the agency group who had previously made clear they were unenthusiastic about an existing takeover approach from Vin Murria’s investment vehicle, AdvancedAdvT, that had been dragging on since January.

It is understood those 18 senior leaders unanimously opposed Advanced AdvT’s approach in a vote earlier this year.

M&C Saatchi went on to conclude negotiations with Dyson and agreed a £310m sale to Next 15, which the two companies announced to the stock market on 20 May – just three days after M&C Saatchi had rejected Murria’s most recent offer as “unsolicited”, “hostile” and “derisory”.

Dyson was not only offering more money through a mix of cash and Next 15 shares – 247p per M&C Saatchi share versus Murria’s offer of 207p – but also, crucially, a deep understanding of advertising and marketing – a people-based business.

He has run Next 15, a UK-listed PR and communications agency group, for decades and successfully expanded in Silicon Valley.

Dyson knows retaining agency talent is pivotal to any takeover and carefully constructed the deal plan. As well as wooing the 18 senior leaders, Next 15 talked to all of the key executives and agency entrepreneurs across the M&C Saatchi global network – about 68 people who have share schemes – to agree how they could they transfer to Next 15.

When the deal was announced, the response from M&C Saatchi staff was “extremely positive”, one insider at the agency group’s Golden Square home in Soho says. “All the WhatsApps and text messages were of the ‘high five’ variety.”

What is more, the planned takeover has won early backing from investors as M&C Saatchi’s share price jumped from around 164p to 215p on the day of the deal announcement.

“The deal makes strategic sense,” Peel Hunt, a stockbroker in London, says, pointing to synergies in terms of geography and capabilities.

Next 15 is much stronger in the US and has significant capabilities in digital, including a data and market research arm, Savanta, which styles itself as a challenger to YouGov; and Conversion Rate Experts, which has worked for major clients such as Facebook on conversion rate optimisation.

M&C Saatchi brings greater creative credentials, is slightly larger in the UK and has significant operations in both Australia and South Africa (where Next 15 has little and no presence, respectively). The agency group also has operations such as World Services (advising governments) and performance marketing, where Next 15 has virtually nothing.

The two companies have roughly similar workforces – Next 15 had 2,700 staff, prior to the Engine acquisition, and M&C Saatchi also has 2,700 – but they have very different valuations.

Next 15 is valued at £1.2bn and, with the addition of M&C Saatchi, would be worth £1.5bn, which would give it greater scale to compete with the big six agency groups and other rivals such as the consulting giants.

Dyson has long said that the future of marketing is blending creativity with data and technology to deliver measurable results for clients and is on the verge of assembling a portfolio to match the promise.

By contrast, Murria is an outsider who made her money as a software entrepreneur and has created Advanced AdvT as an acquisition vehicle – it is little more than a shell.

She wants M&C Saatchi to expand in digital, data and analytics and go on an M&A spree, but has struggled to win over the industry with her people skills.

(A source close to Advanced AdvT plays down the rumours that there has been friction and a lack of cultural fit between Murria and M&C Saatchi as disingenuous.)

Dyson has also shown a renewed commitment to advertising in recent months by acquiring Engine UK for £77.5m on 3 March and, as soon as that deal was completed, he approached M&C Saatchi.

A confidential letter, which has now been published on Next 15’s investor relations website following the deal announcement, shows that Gareth Davis, the chairman of M&C Saatchi, and MacLennan signed a “confidentiality agreement” with Dyson on 24 March to begin formal information-sharing about a potential deal.

Dyson went on to spend time talking to M&C Saatchi’s external shareholders, including Murria herself, and won some influential backers, including the three co-founders of M&C Saatchi, David Kershaw, Jeremy Sinclair and Bill Muirhead, who left at the start of 2021 but each control about 3% of the shares.

“We think it’s a very good outcome for the company and shareholders,” Kershaw told Campaign, speaking on behalf of the trio.

Previously, he was scathing about Murria’s initial bid approach in January, telling The Sunday Telegraph she would turn M&C Saatchi into a “tech machine” that would undermine “the whole heritage, culture and brand of supreme creativity”.

M&C Saatchi’s decision to choose Dyson’s Next 15 over Murria’s Advanced AdvT is the triumph of “people before spreadsheets”, according to one person familiar with the M&A discussions.

Geographical mix of merged company (source: Next 15 investor relations)

Next 15 is not guaranteed to succeed

Next 15’s takeover needs the approval of 75% of M&C Saatchi’s shareholders and is not guaranteed to succeed.

First, there is the M&A process itself and then, if the deal goes through, the integration and cultural fit.

There is a 28-day window for other bidders – and industry sources suggest that it is likely that M&C Saatchi will have previously had contact with other potential suitors, if only because it is the fiduciary duty of the board to explore all outcomes for shareholders and staff.

Then there will need to be a shareholder vote, which would likely happen over the summer.

Murria and Advanced AdvT wield considerable weight because they control about 22.7%. She has a personal stake of around 12% – bought at below 40p during the depths of the pandemic – and Advanced AdvT has close to 10% – bought at 200p in January.

That means she and her investment vehicle will have made money on their stakes in M&C Saatchi and there have been reports that she is happy with the offer from Next 15.

But Advanced AdvT was more guarded in a statement to the stock market on 23 May, saying it viewed Next 15 as a “credible buyer” but the 247p-a-share offer “does not reflect the value of foregoing control and the significant synergies available to NFC [Next 15 Communications Group]”.

Advanced AdvT’s largest asset, beyond cash, is its own shares in M&C Saatchi. The company pointed out its rival offer – through a mix of cash and Advanced AdvT shares – has increased in value because of the jump in M&C Saatchi’s share price, following Next 15’s bid.

Another industry source, speaking before Advanced AdvT’s latest statement, suggested it would be ironic if the Murria camp suggested Next 15’s offer was not high enough given her side has been offering a lower price during nearly five months of negotiations.

Murria is a “deal maker” at heart, so may yet conclude the deal is in her interests, one person who is not involved in Advanced AdvT suggests.

Risks from the merger

If Next 15 takes over M&C Saatchi, integration and execution will be key. It may help that Dyson, 61, and MacLennan, 60, are of a similar age and are company loyalists. Dyson joined Next 15 in 1984 and MacLennan joined Saatchi & Saatchi in 1983 and was a founding member of M&C Saatchi when it broke away in 1995.

Next 15 is expected to keep the M&C Saatchi brand. As one person observes, Next 15 is a strong investor brand and M&C Saatchi is a strong creative brand.

That is also reflected in where each company is headquartered. Next 15 has a small, anonymous head office in a quiet street in Bermondsey, south London, whereas M&C Saatchi’s Golden Square base is in the creative heart of traditional London adland.

The two companies said they plan a six-month period after the deal completes to manage the integration.

Peel Hunt said in a research note that the deal comes with opportunities but also risks: “Next 15, together with Engine and now M&C Saatchi combined, could morph into a different beast, if executed well.”

However, the stockbroker warned: “With this deal announced close to the acquisition of Engine UK, management has its hands full. If the deal is done, while there are risks in terms of integration and execution over the near term, we believe the opportunities of the combined group could be greater.”

Acquiring M&C Saatchi “does also add revenues that are more cyclical to the group” – a reference to more unpredictable campaign and project-based work, Peel Hunt noted.

From a people perspective, it is important to recognise this is a takeover, not a merger, and there must be question marks about whether all of M&C Saatchi’s leadership will stay.

Much of Engine UK’s leadership, notably Ete Davies, the chief executive, Billy Faithfull, the chief creative officer, and Gen Kobayashi, the chief strategy officer, have all left in recent months.

On the plus side, Dyson has been watching M&C Saatchi for years because they are both listed on the London stock market and he has seen other listed UK rivals such as Chime, Creston and Huntsworth sell to private equity and be delisted from the stock market.

Next 15 has turned out to be one of the few mid-cap survivors that appears able to compete with some of the new breed of agency rivals such as S4 Capital and Stagwell Group.

It is understood Dyson first contemplated the idea of a takeover move for M&C Saatchi in 2019, when the agency group under Kershaw, Sinclair and Muirhead suffered from accounting irregularities and the share price plunged from 330p to as low as 30p by the start of the pandemic.

However, an acquisition looked a risky move for Next 15 while M&C Saatchi was still cleaning up its act – with the completion of the revised audit and the end of a regulatory inquiry taking until the start of 2021.

In many ways, the M&A drama that is playing out between Next 15 and Advanced AdvT is the natural outcome of the disarray at M&C Saatchi that began nearly three years ago when the accounting irregularities first emerged and the old management team left in favour of MacLennan.

One person who knows M&C Saatchi well but is not directly involved in the sale is optimistic about the outcome, saying: “Moray has really galvanised the troops.”

While the odds would now appear to favour a Next 15 takeover, it would be rash to predict that there will not be further twists in this saga before Dyson and MacLennan can seal the deal.