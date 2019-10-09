Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

People's Vote trolls MPs ahead of Brexit deadline with '#IAmWill' film

Organisation launches defiant spot as countdown to Brexit continues.

People’s Vote has launched a defiant spot calling for a second referendum on Britain's role in the European Union.

Created by a cooperative of cross agency individuals, "#IAmWill" addresses how freely politicians discuss "the will of the people" while simultaneously ignoring the public’s calls for a second vote on Brexit. 

The ad starts with someone asking "Who is this Will guy?", before providing a platform for a range of people – both Remainers and Leavers – to share their views. The spot also addresses the divisive issue of border control in Ireland in an attempt to remind the public that "we are all the will of the people".

It launches ahead of 19 October's Together for a Final Say march, which has been tipped by organisers to be one of the biggest public demonstrations in UK history.

The Independent is also set to appear at the march, in keeping with the online newspaper’s campaign for a second vote. 

The work was created by George Hackforth-Jones through Somesuch.

