Peperami 'animal' reboot sees character visit Thorpe Park and Alton Towers

It was revealed last year that Peperami-owner Jack Link’s was seeking a creative agency to revive the character, created by Lowe in 1993, ahead of a brand relaunch in the autumn.

Two new 20-second TV spots, by Atomic London, show "animal" taking two of the park’s "most terrifying" rides, Walking Dead and The Wicker Man, to push Peperami’s on-pack promotion offering two-for-one entry.

In one of the ads "animal" is attacked by zombies, though the overall characterisation is less extreme than in the brand’s 90s heyday.

Rather than reintroducing the brand’s classic tagline, "Peperami, it’s a bit of an animal," the ads end with the line, "Come on, what are you made of?"

The "Terrify a friend for free" campaign also features a new mobile game, called "Wuss-ometer", allowing users to share shock-inducing "screamer" videos with friends to measure their response.

The creative team at Atomic included Dani Brown, Alex Wood, Max Sizeland, James Halladay and Kathryn Jackson. Production for the ad was handled by Partizan and Red Knuckles, in the case of the latter the team behind the Gorillaz animated band. The ads were directed by Mario Ucci and Rick Thiele.

Media planning and buying has been handled by the7stars.

Pav Chandra, head of marketing at Jack Link’s, said: "Working with Atomic on our first piece of work has been great. Their ability to push the brand in both big strategic brand thinking and activation is invaluable. We are looking forward to getting the brand work out later in the year."

Peperami was acquired by Jack Link’s from Unilever in 2015. The "animal" character, voiced by Adrian Edmondson, appeared on its advertising for 16 unbroken years until 2009, when Unilever split with Lowe in favour of a crowdsourcing contest through the website Idea Bounty.

"Animal" returned between 2011 and 2014, but in a toned-down guise and with a new voice artist, as the brand attempted to grow its presence in Germany.