Peperami plans 'love grotto' for Valentine's Day

The "Beefy Peperami Love Grotto" will offer advice to people on how to "win at the love game".

A beef animal mascot will share his tips at Westfield Stratford City this weekend.

People will also be encouraged to play games such as "spin to win" to pick up a range of Valentine’s Day gifts including the brand’s limited edition "beefy bouquets" which feature the snack among scarlet wang peonies.

The pop-up runs from 9 to 11 February.