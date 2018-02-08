Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Peperami plans 'love grotto' for Valentine's Day

Peperami, the meat snack, is creating a grotto in the run up to Valentine's Day.

The "Beefy Peperami Love Grotto" will offer advice to people on how to "win at the love game".

A beef animal mascot will share his tips at Westfield Stratford City this weekend.

People will also be encouraged to play games such as "spin to win" to pick up a range of Valentine’s Day gifts including the brand’s limited edition "beefy bouquets" which feature the snack among scarlet wang peonies.

The pop-up runs from 9 to 11 February.

