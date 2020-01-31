Ben Bold
Added 14 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Peperami taunts temporary vegans with scent of meat on last day of Veganuary

Campaign is part of £3m marketing investment in brand for 2020.

Peperami: tempting vegans
Peperami: tempting vegans

Peperami is wafting meaty smells at passers-by from a mobile poster around London in a stunt aimed at enticing meat avoiders away from their plant-based diets.

The van features the Peperami Animal brand character and copy reading "Only one day of Veganuary to go!" and "No one says vegans can’t enjoy the smell of meat!" The vehicle will target vegan haunts across the capital, while consumers will also be given free samples of Peperami Original and the newly launched Beef Bar.

The stunt was built on an insight from Peperami-commissioned research that found 25% of vegans and vegetarians secretly miss the smell of meat and that nearly a third actively enjoy the smell.

The campaign forms part of Peperami’s £3m marketing investment for 2020 that will span digital, social media, PR, sampling and TV. The stunt was executed by Spider, its PR and social agency.

Pavan Chandra, Peperami's marketing manager, said: "This research has confirmed Britain is a nation of meat lovers and we are confident this disruptive stunt will bring some fun to the UK’s streets on the last day of Veganuary. Our new Peperami Beef Bar is here to answer consumer demands for protein-rich meat snacks and is sure to be a hit with our meatheads fanbase and new meat snackers alike."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020