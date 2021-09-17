Pepsi Max launches recycled bottle campaign

Pepsi Max is launching a “Nothing tastes better than a 100% recycled bottle” brand campaign today as it ditches single-use for recycled plastic in Great Britain.

With the ad set to the sound of ‘Feeling Good’ by Nina Simone, the TV ad and campaign itself is aimed at changing customers’ mentality to making more sustainable decisions.

Have you seen our NEW Pepsi MAX 500 and 600ml bottles? They're now made from 100% recycled plastic ♻️ #NothingTastesBetter than 100% recycled #PepsiMAXRecycled pic.twitter.com/pjy9qYrhg9 — Pepsi MAX (@PepsiMaxUK) September 8, 2021

It will be broadcast on television, on digital media platforms and across social media, with supporting activity from out-of-home and in-store.

The strategy was created for PepsiCo by ad agency El Ruso de Rocky and managed by media agency OMD.

Good-Loop, an ad-tech platform that converts people’s attention into charitable donations, will allow ad viewers to unlock a donation to Pepsi Max charity partners Keep Britain Tidy and Recycle Now.

By the end of 2022, the aim is for Pepsi Max to use recycled plastic for all of its ready-to-drink bottles in 11 countries across Europe, with the PepsiCo brand being available in more than 200 countries worldwide. The switch will only apply to 500ml and 600ml bottles and exclude the cap and bottle labels.

Other products from the brand include Gatorade, Tropicana and Sodastream.

Cathy Graham Kidd, senior marketing director at PepsiCo West Europe Beverages, said: “At PepsiCo we aspire to a world where packaging never becomes waste. However, we’re aware that to achieve this, we need to not only ensure we’re using recycled bottle packaging, we also need to encourage our customers to recycle plastic bottles to help us do it.

“We wanted to ensure our ad campaign was representative of this ambition, and one that would stop consumers in their tracks and provoke them to think about the bottle, and not just the cola inside.”