Pepsi recycles its 2020 Christmas ad and invests in offline experiences

Pepsi Max is once again encouraging people to try something new this festive season, by re-releasing its old Christmas ad.

Created by Truant, "Christmas refreshed" was first released in November 2020 and features UK hip hop stars Kamakaze and TrueMendous.

To refresh the campaign for 2021, Pepsi Max has partnered with Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Backyard Cinema. Through the festive partnerships that form part of its wider 2021 holiday campaign "Refresh Your Christmas", Pepsi aims to build on its approach from 2020 by bringing the online festive experience offline for consumers to enjoy in person.

2021 marks the second year Pepsi Max has partnered with Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, following a Christmas activation in 2019. At the event, the sugar-free cola brand will take over the fire pit. Guests can expect live bands, DJ sets and bespoke Pepsi Max cocktails from an open-air bar.

As headline sponsor of Backyard Cinema, the brand will be taking over the Wandsworth location with a bespoke bar where guests can create shareable festive photo moments and order unique cocktails. The serves include a lime-flavoured "Vodka rockin"; a "Rum n' ziiiing" made with Pepsi Max raspberry; brandy-based "Brandy bursting" with Pepsi Max cherry; and a "Whiskey MAXIN".

The campaign aims to bring to life the brand's "unique and modern perspective on Christmas" to refresh old traditions and redefine celebrations.

Georgina Meddows-Smith, UK marketing director for Pepsi Beverages, said: "Last year was difficult, with so many people missing out on festivities and gatherings with loved ones. So for 2021, we wanted to make up for lost time by celebrating everyone coming together with the return of live events. Which is why we're so excited to be putting a Pepsi Max twist on two popular winter activities, giving Londoners the opportunity to hit refresh with us in person.

"For 2021, Pepsi Max aims to redefine the typical ways of celebrating Christmas. With 2.5 million people visiting Winter Wonderland each year from across the country, and thousands visiting Backyard Cinema, this is the perfect opportunity to do so."

The TVC and partnerships will also be supported by out-of-home artwork and digital content encouraging people to refresh their old Christmas traditions with the lines "Time for a Christmas Refresh" and "Out with the old taste the bold". This will include station takeovers at King's Cross and Hyde Park. The campaign is live and will be running until 31 December.