PepsiCo creates global chief commercial officer role

PepsiCo has appointed its Europe and Latin America chief Laxman Narasimhan to the newly created role of global chief commercial officer.

The packaged goods giant behind Pepsi and Walkers has made the appointment alongside changes to its senior leadership team in North America. PepsiCo said it wanted to be "faster and more locally focused".

Narasimhan has been tasked with shaping PepsiCo's integrated long-term growth strategy and leading the development of commercial and marketing capabilities.

He will oversee the company’s Global Category Groups, Insights, Commercialisation, Design, Global R&D, E-Commerce and Strategy and report to Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo’s chairman and chief executive.

Narasimhan was formerly chief executive for Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, where he oversaw the company's food and beverage businesses across the regions, with a focus on unlocking new growth opportunities, harmonising commercial strategies and operating practices.

He will be replaced by Silviu Popovici, the former president of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa who reported to Narasimhan.

Laguarta said: "As we pursue our new vision to 'Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose', we have taken some important steps to reorganise our leadership team.

"We believe these changes will enable us to better capture growth opportunities by getting closer to our consumers and deploying our global capabilities in a way that allows us to win locally in each of our markets."