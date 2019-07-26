PepsiCo sees potential growth for 7Up Free

PepsiCo has chosen to promote 7Up Free with an experiential pop-up event in an attempt to foster further growth within the 'healthy for you alternative' drinks sector.



Natalie Redford, marketing director at PepsiCo, told Campaign: "For many years now we’ve been seeing fantastic growth because it’s a proposition that is no sugar but fantastic tasting, and those two benefits are something that consumers are really buying into. We’re seeing a lot of people moving into 'healthy for you alternatives' and 7Up Free is now the biggest player in our lemon and lime segment in soft drinks today."



7Up Free is being presented to consumers as a way to "find your chill", and PepsiCo is reintroducing its 90s brand icon Fido Dido as part of the multi-sensory activation, which includes artists and mellow 90s tunes.



Redford added: "With Fido, we feel like he’s a fantastic icon and character to find your chill, recentre yourself and equally have a bit of fun with. This is a fun experience and we’re hoping to introduce him to a whole new generation of people who can love him as much as we do."



The pop-up is open to the public on 26 and 27 July in Covent Garden.



