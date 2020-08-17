PepsiCo switches play to reflect Champions League revamp

Pepsi Max has returned to TV screens with its "Play never stops" Uefa Champions League campaign, alongside new content, drive-in experiences and a partnership with Houseparty as it shifts its marketing post-lockdown.

The activity comes ahead of the football tournament final on 23 August and features footballers Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Mo Salah and Raheem Sterling.

On 4 August the brand debuted an online film to go alongside its "Play never stops" campaign, starring Sterling and musician Chunkz as they look forward to the Champions League’s return.

Following suit from Hotels.com – which created its own beach in London to screen the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League – Pepsi Max has created drive-in experience across London, Manchester, Leeds and Henley-on-Thames for fans to watch the final match from their cars.

The brand also has struck a partnership with social networking service Houseparty for a social campaign in which Pogba and influencers test their football knowledge with a Champions League-based quiz, which the public can also try their hand at via the Houseparty app.

View this post on Instagram

@laylaannalee, @streetpanna & @Baileymay went head-to-head in the @pepsifootball Houseparty #UCL Trivia Deck but needed an assist from me for one question #Fortheloveofit Download the @houseparty app and get involved.

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 24, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

For sister brand Walkers, Pepsi launched a campaign “Drop everything, it’s crunch time”, which shows footy fans as they step away from their newly-honed skills during lockdown (including baking, gaming and home redecorating) to enjoy the Champions League on the small screen.

“Clearly the world has had its challenges with the pandemic,” Adam Warner, senior director for global sports marketing at PepsiCo, told Campaign. “Football has had its challenges too – everything's been compressed from a scheduling perspective, which was probably the right solution.

“[The pandemic] presents a very unique format for the Champions League, which is going to add even more excitement to what is already a pretty exciting competition."

Last month (15 July), PepsiCo told Campaign that it had been building up its in-house agency capabilities in a bid to speed up working and save money.

However, none of the company’s major campaigns for the Champions League have been created in-house.

“Marketing is going to be a massive enabler for us to continue our robust operations as a business going forward,” Warner said.

“We're going to need agency partners, and there'll be a role for building your entire in-house capabilities. But it's all about balance for us.”