Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pepsi's new campaign asks: will Paul Rudd make it into space?

Actor reunites with Ant-Man co-star in comic tale of two hapless astronauts.


Pepsi has launched a spot starring Paul Rudd and Michael Peña as a pair of astronauts who make a last-minute dash to stock up on Pepsi Max as their spacecraft is about to blast off.

"No can left behind" was created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which developed Pepsi’s new brand positioning "For the love of it" that launched earlier this year.

It was written by Rob Turner and art directed by David Westland. The film was directed by Taika Waititi, who shot Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, through Hungry Man.

Rudd and Peña previously starred in Marvel films Ant-Man and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, while Waititi and Rudd both appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

Promoted

June 07, 2019
Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

June 04, 2019
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

June 04, 2019
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

June 03, 2019