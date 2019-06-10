Pepsi's new campaign asks: will Paul Rudd make it into space?



Pepsi has launched a spot starring Paul Rudd and Michael Peña as a pair of astronauts who make a last-minute dash to stock up on Pepsi Max as their spacecraft is about to blast off.

"No can left behind" was created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which developed Pepsi’s new brand positioning "For the love of it" that launched earlier this year.

It was written by Rob Turner and art directed by David Westland. The film was directed by Taika Waititi, who shot Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, through Hungry Man.

Rudd and Peña previously starred in Marvel films Ant-Man and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, while Waititi and Rudd both appeared in Avengers: Endgame.