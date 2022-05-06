Performance Marketing Agency of the Year 2021: Journey Further

In 2021, Journey Further continued its longstanding relationship with a number of major brands and won significant new business, which contributed to a huge growth in agency fees. The agency also launched several services — Strategy & Insight, Influencer Marketing & Performance Content. It invested heavily in its agency culture and its people, with a strong emphasis on finding the best talent that aligns with the agency’s culture and values.

Journey Further prides itself on its staff retention rates, with just three people choosing to leave the business in 2021. Learning is a key part of its culture, with weekly Learn Together sessions providing a chance for employees to share projects that they are working on or industry updates. Topics have included dyslexia in the workplace, veganism and TikTok.

The agency’s brand marketing activity has also played a key role in its new business drive over the past 12 months. This is led by a weekly vlog, "Join the Journey", which provides a behind-the-scenes look into life and work at a fast-growing agency, and a podcast that features interviews with business leaders. In 2021, Journey Further launched XV21, a digital event aimed at the wider marketing industry.

Judges said there were "excellent achievements for such a young agency" and that its "strong culture seems to be feeding strong business results".

