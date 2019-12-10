Sara Spary
Added 25 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pernod Ricard appoints new marketing director for UK business

Raja Banerji replaces Philip Ainsworth.

Pernod Ricard: Raja Benerji appointed new UK marketing director
Pernod Ricard: Raja Benerji appointed new UK marketing director

Pernod Ricard has appointed Raja Banerji, formerly assistant vice-president of marketing in India, as UK marketing director, replacing Philip Ainsworth.

The drinks giant, which owns brands including Absolut, Jameson, Campo Viejo and Havana Club, said Banerji would be based in London, reporting to managing director David Haworth. 

Banerji joined Bacardi-Martini Limited in 1997 before joining Pernod Ricard India and rising to general manager, strategic planning and export sales and then assistant vice-president of marketing for India in 2011.

"Raja has a wealth of experience across sales and marketing within the drinks industry in India, having held roles within Bacardi and Beam in addition to Pernod Ricard," managing director David Haworth said.

"I am delighted to be welcoming him on-board at an exciting time for the business, as we look to continue driving momentum within wine and spirits with our enviable portfolio of premium brands for all moments of conviviality." 

Ainsworth was appointed UK marketing director in 2017, replacing Patrick Venning.

Pernod Ricard UK has ramped up its marketing spend by 70% compared with last year this Christmas, the company told Campaign.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future's bright, the future's Gold

The future's bright, the future's Gold

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

8 ways that media can drive ecommerce

Promoted

December 06, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Promoted

December 04, 2019
10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

10 takeaways from a decade of DOOH

Promoted

December 04, 2019