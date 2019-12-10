Pernod Ricard appoints new marketing director for UK business

Pernod Ricard has appointed Raja Banerji, formerly assistant vice-president of marketing in India, as UK marketing director, replacing Philip Ainsworth.

The drinks giant, which owns brands including Absolut, Jameson, Campo Viejo and Havana Club, said Banerji would be based in London, reporting to managing director David Haworth.

Banerji joined Bacardi-Martini Limited in 1997 before joining Pernod Ricard India and rising to general manager, strategic planning and export sales and then assistant vice-president of marketing for India in 2011.

"Raja has a wealth of experience across sales and marketing within the drinks industry in India, having held roles within Bacardi and Beam in addition to Pernod Ricard," managing director David Haworth said.

"I am delighted to be welcoming him on-board at an exciting time for the business, as we look to continue driving momentum within wine and spirits with our enviable portfolio of premium brands for all moments of conviviality."

Ainsworth was appointed UK marketing director in 2017, replacing Patrick Venning.

Pernod Ricard UK has ramped up its marketing spend by 70% compared with last year this Christmas, the company told Campaign.