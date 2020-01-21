Orianna Rosa Royle
Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker

Business was previously handled in-house.

Havana Club: Pernod Ricard brand
Pernod Ricard has appointed Wavemaker to its global travel retail media buying account after a competitive pitch.

The Group M agency beat Publicis Performics to the business, which was previously handled in-house. 

Wavemaker will help Pernod Ricard execute its new communications strategy, which includes digital and traditional media, and "focus on targeting 100% of our media investments at travellers throughout their journeys".

Dino Metaxas, Pernod Ricard’s digital, media and PR director, said: "Choosing the right agency to help us execute this approach is essential and Wavemaker showed that they immediately understood this strategy."

The Pernod Ricard global travel retail business grew 6% in 2019, making it the company’s second-largest division in terms of profit, the company reported.

Pernod Ricard is the second-largest producer of wines and spirits worldwide. Its portfolio includes Absolut, Chivas Regal and Havana Club.

