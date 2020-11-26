Pernod Ricard and Boiler Room to host global virtual music events

Pernod Ricard has partnered with Boiler Room for a series of eight virtual shows that are being hosted from locations around the world.

Performances for the "System Restart" event series will take place in low-capacity venues in cities including London, Bristol, Cape Town and Chengdu. Each event will be paired with a drink from the Pernod Ricard brand portfolio.

Beefeater events will take place on 27 November from the Bristol Museum & Art Gallery and on 28 November from Wilton's Music Hall in London. There will be sets and performances from up and coming UK talent.

The events will be available to view digitally on boilerroom.tv and this weekend (27 - 28 November) Beefeater is offering cocktails that can be pre-ordered to enjoy during the show.

With many festivals and events cancelled this year the project has been designed to support music artists and venues through the production of the broadcasts. Fifteen per cent of Boiler Room merchandise revenue sold during the UK broadcasts will go to musicvenuetrust.com.

Murielle Dessenis, global brand director for Beefeater, said: "This series of events will provide experiences, performances and moments that fans have missed out on and are part of our brands' deep affection for music and bringing communities together.

"We are particularly focused on using the project to support and provide opportunities to the drinks, music and artist communities."

The wider campaign that includes events for Absolut Vodka, Ballantine's Scotch Whisky and Jameson Irish Whiskey is a continuation of the partnership between the four brands and Boiler Room which saw a London festival concept staged over four days in October 2019.